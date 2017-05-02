BG Police Investigate Alleged Attack By Fake Uber Driver

5/2/17 – 7:40 A.M.

Bowling Green Police are looking for a man who posed as an Uber driver and reportedly forced himself on a woman in his car. The Sentinel-Tribune reports the alleged incident happened early Saturday morning. A woman told police a man who picked her up parked his car, got on top of her, and groped her. When the woman told the man to stop he started driving again. The alleged victim says she dove out of the car and ran home.

The woman described the suspect as a black man in his 20s. He was around 5’10” tall and weighed around 250 pounds. The man had an unshaven face and short hair. He was driving a newer model four-door white Ford.

Investigators say it isn’t clear if the woman called for a ride.

Police urge you to call them if you have any information about the case.

MORE: Sentinel Tribune