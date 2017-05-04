BGSU Addresses Sexual Assault Complaints

5/4/17 – 4:25 A.M.
Bowling Green State University officials are responding to students who say they’re not doing enough to stop sexual assaults on campus. The school’s leaders spoke out yesterday about their sexual assault investigation process, saying they take every report seriously. Investigations are performed by the school and police, with resources provided to each student who files a report. BGSU leaders say, however, last week’s protest underscores the need to continually improve the process.