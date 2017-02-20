BGSU Will Renovate Business Building

2/20/17 – 6:49 A.M.

Bowling Green State University is moving its College of Business Administration to a new location. The school says a $5 million gift from Robert and Patricia Maurer of Bowling Green will help move the College of Business Administration to Hanna Hall. BGSU plans to renovate the building to include high-tech learning facilities and amenities.

The university’s board of trustees approved the renaming of the building as the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center in honor of the longtime supporters of the university.

Eight other alumni families are contributing to the renovation of the building. The board approved the naming of classrooms, public spaces, lounges, offices and other spaces in recognition of their support.