Bicycle Ban Proposed For Downtown Findlay

03/20/17 – 5:50 P.M.

Findlay City Council will hear a proposed ban on riding bicycles on downtown sidewalks tomorrow. The Courier reports that city officials have received numerous complaints about bicyclists almost hitting pedestrians. The legislation will ban riding a bicycle from Center to Lincoln streets and on the first alleys east and west of Main Street.

The first offense will have a penalty of a fine up to $150. A second offense could cost you up to $250 and a third could cost you $500.

Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said there would be some leniency in the legislation. If you’re walking a bike or slowly pedaling you probably won’t face a violation.

Council will hear the proposal tomorrow at their 7:30 p.m. meeting.