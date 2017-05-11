Bicycle Rodeo In Findlay Helps To Teach Bicycle Safety

05/11/17 – 4:35 P.M.

A bicycle rodeo is coming to the Hancock County Fairgrounds this weekend. Crime prevention officer Brian White said that the rodeo is a fun way to teach kids.

Brian White

White said that the event is broken up into several phases.

Brian White

There will also be free helmets available as well as an informational session about bike laws. There will also be an obstacle course. White said that the event is geared towards children in grades 3-6 but all are welcome to come.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.