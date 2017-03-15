Bids Opened For Hancock County Courthouse Drainage Project

3/15/17 – 5:13 A.M.

A company out of Minster is the apparent low bidder for Hancock County Courthouse drainage work. The commissioners opened bids for the project Tuesday. Heyne (HI-nee) Construction submitted a general construction bid for a little more than $262,000. The bid also had an additional $54,000 for alternate projects.

The improvements aim to keep water from getting into the lower level of the courthouse on South Main Street.

An initial architect’s estimate for the project was more than $408,000.

MORE: The Courier