Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand testifies for 7 hours in sexual assault case

iStock/Thinkstock(PENNSYLVANIA) — Andrea Constand, the former Temple University employee who has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004, on Wednesday completed seven hours of testimony over two days at the Norristown, Pennsylvania, court.

Constand acknowledged Wednesday that she had initially told police that the alleged sexual assault took place in March of 2004 and not two months earlier, as she testified Tuesday.

She also clarified that Cosby had called and invited her to his Pennsylvania house for dinner that night.

“Once you got hold of your phone records and realized you cannot have been passed out … the night you told police – you changed your story?” defense attorney Angela Agrusa asked.

Constand said she “never got hold of my phone records” before speaking to police.

“I was just confused. I was mistaken,” she told Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden about those discrepancies.

As part of the prosecution’s questioning yesterday, Feden asked an emotional Constand if she was able to refuse Cosby’s advances after allegedly taking three blue pills given to her by the comedian.

“I wasn’t able to,” she said. “In my head I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen and those [mental] messages didn’t get there and I was very limp, so I wasn’t able to fight him anyway. I wanted it to stop.”

Also taking the stand on Wednesday was Constand’s mother, Gianna, who said Cosby told her over the phone in 2005 that his sexual encounter with her daughter a year earlier was consensual, but also apologized and said he was a “sick man.”

Cosby was charged in 2015 with felony aggravated indecent assault shortly before the statute of limitations on Constand’s claim expired.

If convicted, Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

