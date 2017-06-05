Bill Cosby arrives for sexual assault trial with former “Cosby Show” co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam

Getty Images/Mark Makela(PENNSYLVANIA) — Bill Cosby arrived at a Norristown, Pennsylvania, court Monday morning for the start of his sexual assault trial, walking arm-in-arm with his legal team and former Cosby Show co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Cosby flashed a grin as he entered the building. Knight Pulliam, 38, played Cosby’s daughter Rudy Huxtable on the hit show.

In 2015, Cosby was charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a decade-old accusation from Andrea Constand.

According to court documents, Constand told police in 2005 that the year before, the comedian drugged her and molested her at his home in Pennsylvania. Cosby has said that he gave Constand a Benadryl and that their sexual encounter was consensual. Cosby was charged last year, shortly before the statute of limitations on Constand’s claim expired.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each count and up to $25,000 in fines.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.