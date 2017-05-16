Bill Cosby won’t take the stand at his trial, says racism may be behind sexual assault allegations

Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo(NEW YORK) — Bill Cosby suggested that racism may be partly responsible for the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations that have been lodged against him.

In a 30-minute interview with Sirius XM radio host Michael Smerconish, the embattled comedian also revealed that he will not take the stand in his own defense when he faces one of his accusers in court next month.

Jury selection in his trial is set to begin next week.

“I just don’t want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer as to whether or not I’m opening a can of something that I — my lawyers are scrambling,” he said.

Cosby, 79, broke his silence about the alleged sexual assault scandal for the first time in two years, just ahead of his trial. The former Cosby Show patriarch faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from an alleged encounter with accuser Andrea Constand in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty.

As a condition of the interview set by Cosby, Smerconish also broadcast statements from his daughters, Ensa and Erinn.

In her statement, Ensa said: “Racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

Asked if he agreed with Ensa’s analysis, Cosby told Smerconish: “Could be. Could be….there are so many tentacles. So many different — ‘nefarious’ is a great word. I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that.”

In addition to Constand, dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct and/or drugging. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Asked why if the allegations are false, so many women have spoken out against him, Cosby told Smerconish: “I think that the numbers came because the numbers prior to the numbers didn’t work.”

