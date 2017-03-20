Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller dies at 101

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images(NEW YORK) – Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller, the youngest of John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s five sons, died Monday at 101. According to his spokesperson, Rockefeller died in his sleep at his home in Poncantico Hills, New York.

According to BBC News, he served in the army in World War II, then became president, chairman, and chief executive at JP Morgan Chase. He expanded the company abroad before retiring in 1981.

Former President George HW Bush and his wife, Barbara, released a statement on Rockefeller, who was a close friend:

“So many knew him as one of the most generous philanthropists – and brightest Points of Light – whose caring and commitment to the widest range of worthy causes touched and lifted innumerable lives. David was also very active in national and international affairs, and his connections and keen aptitude for issues made him a valuable advisor to Presidents of both parties – yours truly certainly included.”

Rockefeller’s philanthropic efforts earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

