“black-ish” star Yara Shahidi is going to Harvard

(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like a recommendation later from Michelle Obama carries some serious weight: black-ish star Yara Shahidi is headed to Harvard.

A while back, she told Seventeen magazine that she got into every college she applied to — and wearing a maroon hoodie in an Instagram post captioned “#Crimson Pride,” the actress has confirmed it’s none other than fair Harvard for her.

Shahidi won’t be taking it easy. She plans to double major, she told the magazine in April. “As much as I want free time, I love to challenge myself,” she said. “And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible, and a double major is the solution.”

She added, “I have not decided on a minor. I don’t know if I am going to go more creative and do something in the arts or if I am going to do a social justice minor, so that is still up for debate.”

She also added that this could be the right time for a spin-off for her character Zoey — whose spin-off was to mirror Shahidi’s own life, as Zoey goes to college.

Befitting a Harvard student, Shahidi also captioned her pic with a quote from James Baldwin: “‘The paradox of education is precisely this — that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.'”

Her fans and friends immediately congratulated Shahadi online.

