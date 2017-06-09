“Black Panther” poster unveiled; teaser to debut tonight

Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Tonight, basketball fans will the first ones to get a look at a teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which will debut during Game Four of the NBA Finals on ABC.

The movie stars Chadwick Boseman, reprising the role he played in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, also known as T’Challa, the warrior king of the African nation of Wakanda.

In anticipation of the big reveal, Marvel has also released the first poster for the movie, showing Boseman suited up, sitting on his character’s throne.

The movie, which also stars Andy Serkis, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, and Oscar winners Forest Whitaker and Lupita Nyong’o, opens February 16, 2018.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

