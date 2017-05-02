Blanchard River Crests In Action Stage In Findlay

5/2/17 – 7:21 A.M.

The Blanchard River is running high right now but won’t hit flood stage. The National Weather Service reports the river crested at just over eight feet in Findlay early this morning. However, the river has already receded back below the action stage threshold in the city.

Downstream in Ottawa, the river remains on the rise. It’s expected to crest at just over 20 feet tomorrow morning. That puts the river in the action stage in Ottawa. Current NWS models show river levels dropping out of action stage tomorrow evening.

Rain showers toward the end of the week could start pushing the river back up again.