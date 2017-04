04/28/17 – 8:15 A.M.

Recent forecasts put to rest rumors that we could see some flooding next week. Forecasts originally projected the Blanchard River having a chance to cause minor flooding. The updated forecasts have narrowed the projection to staying below the action stage despite the possible showers this weekend. The National Weather Service depicts the peak of the river getting as high as 4.9 feet. The action stage is at 8 feet. We will continue to keep an eye on the levels.