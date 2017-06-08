Blanchard Valley Center To Host Dinner And Dialogue For Person Centered Planning

06/08/17 – 12:55 P.M.

The Blanchard Valley Center has been practicing Person Centered Planning to help people with disabilities. Community relations manager Cindy Maag said that this method looks at the person’s future by centering on their goals.

The service isn’t new but the BVC wants to spread awareness of this service.

The dinner will be held at BVC from 5-7:30 p.m. on June 20. It is to people and their families who receive support from Hancock County Board of DD. You can RSVP by emailing Denise Roush at droush@blanchardvalley.org.