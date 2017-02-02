Blanchard Valley Health System Earns Grant For Sexual Assault Services

02/02/17 – 5:46 P.M.

Blanchard Valley Health System received a grant to offer more sexual assault victim services. The grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office totaled over $190,000. It will be used to support a part-time sexual assault nurse examiner coordinator position. It will also cover SANE nurse training, medical equipment, and 24/7 SANE nurse coverage at BVHS.

SANE program coordinator Michelle Stratton said that they will be training 5 nurses in the SANE program. This will help to ensure that they can care for those who have experienced sexual assault.

The grant was issued from the Crime Victims Fund. It was available due to the Victims of Crime Act which uses fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders to support victim assistance programs.