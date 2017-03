3/21/17 – 6:41 A.M.

An analytics company has named Blanchard Valley Hospital one of the nations’ top 100 hospitals. It’s the fifth time Truven Health Analytics has put Blanchard Valley in its top 100. The company identified the 100 top U.S. hospitals based on the overall organizational performance by more than 3,000 hospitals.

The study found that the top-performing hospitals in the country could improve outcomes while reducing overall expense per patient.