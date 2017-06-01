Blanchard Valley Port Authority Says Tax Incentives Can Provide More Money In The Future

06/01/17 – 11:41 A.M.

Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson asked for more communication with the Blanchard Valley Port Authority last week. Administrative Consultant of the Port Authority Jerry Arkebauer said that they are on the same page.

Jerry Arkebauer

The Port Authority can offer sales tax relief on construction costs for incoming businesses. This can affect the county’s revenue. However, Arkebauer said that it will bring in more money in the long run by bringing in jobs.

Jerry Arkebauer

Arkebauer said that they will continue to work with the county to create and maintain economic development.