Blast tears through central Kabul, killing and injuring dozens

iStock/Thinkstock(KABUL, Afghanistan) — Scores of people were killed and injured on Wednesday after a massive car bomb tore through central Kabul, striking at the heart of the Afghan capital’s highly secure diplomatic neighborhood.

According to the Afghan interior ministry, at least 64 people were killed and up to 320 people were injured in the blast, which struck in the Wazir Akbar Khan district of the city. The area is in close proximity to a number of foreign embassies and government buildings, including the Presidential Palace and the Foreign Ministry.

A security message from the U.S. embassy in Kabul said the explosion happened near the German embassy, which is also near the British, Canadian, Iranian, Turkish and Chinese embassies.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Taliban and ISIS are both active in the country and have previously utilized similar high-profile attacks on densely populated areas.

