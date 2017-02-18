‘Blind Sheikh’ bombing suspect Omar Abdel Rahman dies in US federal prison

MARK D. PHILLIPS/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The alleged mastermind behind the planned 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center has died in prison.

Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, a blind cleric, was sentenced in New York in 1996 for planning numerous attacks in the 1990s.

He was suspected of planning other violent attacks in Egypt as well as famous New York landmarks.

The judge presiding over his trial said if his plans were carried out it would have cost thousands their lives.

According to the BBC News, Rahman’s family announced his death on Saturday in Cairo.

