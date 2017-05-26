Blood, Sex and…Immigration? Cast of Starz’ “American Gods” says show entertains and informs

Starz – 2017(NEW YORK) — If you like stylish, surreal sci-fi/fantasy shows like Legion and Preacher, Starz’ critically-acclaimed new series American Gods is right up your alley.

Based on the 2001 award-winning novel by Neil Gaiman, the show’s concept is that “old gods” — brought to America hundreds of years ago by immigrants — are being replaced by new gods, who reflect American obsessions with things like technology and media.

An ex-con, Shadow Moon, played by Ricky Whittle, is hired by Mr. Wednesday, an old god played by Ian McShane, to help him save the old gods from extinction.

While the show is fantasy, Whittle points out it tackles real-life issues.

“We touch upon these very important themes…immigration, racism, sexism, women’s rights, homophobia,” he tells ABC Radio “I’m learning so much from these stories, as well as being entertained by them.”

A number of characters in the show are black or Middle Eastern. Orlando Jones, who plays the African god Anansi, is pleased that none of it is stunt casting.

“Diversity is when…the culture is a part of the character,” Jones tell ABC Radio. “As opposed to a add-on to a character that, frankly, had nothing about it that was really diverse at all, other than the person that you cast. So this is exciting, because…it raises the level of diversity in a really compelling and important way.”

Even if you haven’t seen American Gods, you may have heard about a very explicit scene in which African sex goddess Bilquis, played by Yetide [yeh-TEE-day] Badaki, literally absorbs her partner during sex. Badaki, a huge fantasy fan, loves that she gets to transform into the opposite of who she really is.

“it was interesting because it was this journey from my geek to finding an inner goddess,” she laughs. “And if I can do it, anybody can.”



The latest episode of American Gods airs this Sunday night on Starz.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.