Blue Jackets clinch playoff spot

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEWARK, N.J.) — One day after the Washington Capitals clinched a spot in the Stanely Cup playoffs, another Metropolitan Division team followed. The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on the road to earn their spot in this year’s playoffs.

It was an unorthodox win for the Blue Jackets, scoring two short-handed goals in the first period, one from Lukas Sedlak and the other from Boone Jenner, and added a penalty shot from Brandon Dubinsky in the second. Jenner added a second goal with the Devils’ net empty in the third period with under two minutes to play.

The Blue Jackets are currently tied for first with the Capitals with 100 points and 11 games to go in the Metropolitan Division, with the Pittsburgh Penguins not far behind with 99 points.

It is the third time the Blue Jackets have made the playoffs in their 17-year history and the first time they’ve made it since 2014.

