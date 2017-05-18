Blue Jays outfielder Pillar apologizes for using anti-gay slur

Tom Szczerbowsk/Getty Images(ATLANTA) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar is under investigation after he allegedly used an anti-gay slur towards Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte during the teams’ game Wednesday night.

Pillar struck out against Motte in the seventh inning on Wednesday, before yelling towards the pitcher’s mound. Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki stepped in, but both teams’ benches cleared. After the game, Pillar apologized, but gave no insight into what he had said.

In a Wednesday tweet, Pillar said he is “completely and utterly embarrassed” by his actions. “I…helped extend the use of a word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today,” Pillar wrote.

“I have apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night.”

“This is not who I am and [I] will use this as an opportunity to better myself,” he concluded.

In 2012, then-Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar was suspended three games without pay for displayed an anti-gay slur on his eye black.

