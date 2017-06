6/15/17 – 5:29 A.M.

Bluffton Village Council has picked the village’s next administrator. The Courier reports council hired Jack Huber for the role this week. Huber has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and has worked in both the public and private sectors.

Huber takes the place of Jamie Mehaffie. Council fired Mehaffie in January at the recommendation of the Mayor Judy Augsburger. Officials didn’t publicly say why they made the move.

MORE: The Courier