Bluffton Honors Those Affected By The 2007 Bus Crash

03/02/17 – 2:49 P.M.
Bluffton University held a service this morning remembering those that were affected by the 2007 bus crash. President James Harder said that it was important to the community to honor the baseball team.
Harder said that the baseball was particularly affected by the crash. Every seasonNot a season goes by where the student-athletes aremade aware of what happened and why there is a memorial by the field.
The five jerseys represent the five players that were lost in the bus accident. Since then the baseball team has implemented honoring the ’07 team into their practices. Before practice, they take a lap around the memorial.
On March 2, 2007, the team’s charter bus slammed into a wall on an I-75 overpass and fell to the interstate below in Atlanta. The crash killed five players, the bus driver, and his wife. Head coach James Grandey and 28 others suffered injuries in the crash.