Bluffton University To Honor ’07 Baseball Team For Anniversary Of Bus Accident

02/15/17 – 1:50 P.M.
March 2 will mark the 10 year anniversary of the tragic Bluffton University Baseball bus accident. The university will induct the team into the hall of fame this Saturday. Coach James Grandey said that the induction will hit the hearts of many people.
Grandey is the only person left in the program right now that was there for the accident. He said that he makes sure that his athletes are aware of what the accident meant to the program.
Bluffton University will honor the ’07 Baseball team during the halftime of the men’s basketball game. The induction of the team into the hall of fame will take place at 7:15 p.m.