Bob Dylan collects his Nobel Prize

Sara Danius, who’s the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy — which awards the Nobel Prize — confirmed in a blog post that Dylan received his gold medal and diploma in a private ceremony in Stockholm Saturday, adding, “Spirits were high. Champagne was had.”

Dylan, who was awarded the Nobel Prize last October, capped the day with one of two scheduled performances.

The rules say he still has to deliver a lecture — if he wants to collect the 870 thousand dollar cash prize. He’ll send a recorded one.

You may remember, it took a few weeks before Dylan even formally acknowledged his Nobel selection. He then skipped December’s formal ceremony, citing prior commitments — U.S. Swedish Ambassador Azita Raji stood in for him, and Patti Smith performed Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

