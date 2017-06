06/09/17 – 2:45 P.M.

Congressman Bob Latta was on WFIN to discuss the efforts to repeal the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act. Latta said that the restrictions it puts on banks hurt small local banks and credit unions.

Latta added that this forces one local bank to close every day.

He added that he doesn’t want to help big bank empires by removing the restrictions. However, he does want to help “main street banks” in local communities.