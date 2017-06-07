Bob Stoops steps down as Oklahoma Sooners coach after 18 seasons

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NORMAN, Okla.) — The longest-tenured coach in college football is retiring after 18 seasons.

Bob Stoops, who led the Oklahoma Sooners, announced Wednesday that he has been “incredibly blessed” to have coached the team for the past 18 years.

“I felt I just didn’t want to miss the right opportunity to be able to step away and hand this baton off to Lincoln Riley and to help this all just keep going in a great direction,” he said.

Stoop is the winningest coach in the history of the Sooners, one of the most storied programs in college football history. His successor, 33-year-old Lincoln Riley, will be the youngest head coach at the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level.

