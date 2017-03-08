Body of Maine woman missing for more than a month found

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The body of a Maine woman — who had been missing more than a month — was finally found Wednesday a short distance from where she was last seen, the Sanford Police Department said.

Authorities discovered Kerry Rear’s body in a wooded area in Sanford, about 200 yards from where she was last seen alive, the Sanford Police Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“Today, the Sanford Police Department and Maine Warden Service had been searching an area of woods off of Country Club Road, approximately 200 yards from where she was last seen,” read the statement. “Around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, a sergeant with the Maine Warden Service came upon Rear’s body.”

Rear, 40, had been missing since January 22, according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to the statement.

According to a missing person poster circulated by police, Rear was last seen leaving a Lil’Mart convenience store in Sanford, which is located about 45 minutes southeast of Portland.

Rear may have gotten into a vehicle after leaving the store, according to the poster.

Police did not say if her death was considered suspicious or not.

