02/13/17 – 2:20 P.M.

A boil water advisory has been issued for several addresses on West Hardin Street and one on Liberty Street. The water department has issued the advisory for 528 Liberty Street and the 400,500, and 600 blocks of West Hardin. This excludes 636 West Hardin Street.

Affected residents should boil water for at least a minute before using it. Any questions can be directed to the Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192.