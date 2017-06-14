Boil Water Advisory Remains In Place For Some Findlay Residents

6/14/17 – 5:09 A.M.

Several Findlay homes remain under a boil water advisory today. The water distribution department says the advisory affects homes in the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Queenswood Drive, the 700 block of Londonderry Drive, and a home at 1720 Greendale Avenue.

We have a complete list of the affected addresses on our website.

People who live in the affected area should boil their water before using it.

For more information, you can call the water treatment department at (419)424-7193.

Affected Addresses:

Queenswood: 1724, 1725, 1800, 1807, 1811, 1819, 1825, 1828, 1831

Londonderry: 700, 708, 709, 714, 717, 718, 721, 724, 729, 735

Greendale: 1720