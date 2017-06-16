Boil Water Alert Issued On Tiffin Avenue In Findlay

6/16/17 – 6:44 A.M.
The Findlay water distribution department has issued a boil water advisory for several addresses on Tiffin Avenue and Londonderry Drive. A release says repair work on a water main on Londonderry caused the alert. As a result 16 addresses in the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Tiffin Avenue and two in the 800 block of Londonderry are under the advisory until further notice.
Affected Addresses:
Tiffin Ave: 1735, 1739, 1745, 1749, 1765, 1777, 1787, 1791, 1789, 1805, 1811, 1813, 1817, 1821, 1825
Londonderry Dr: 821, 825
You’re advised to boil any water before drinking or cooking with it.