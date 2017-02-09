Bond Issue For New McComb School Unlikely This Year

2/9/17 – 5:14 A.M.

Voters in the McComb school district aren’t likely to see a building levy on the ballot this year. The Courier reports the Ohio School Facilities Commission has not yet made a recommendation on whether new construction or expansion is the route the district should take. Board members talked about the issue during a Wednesday night meeting.

An employee of a Celina-based architecture firm told the board he hasn’t received a lot of information from the OSFC. He added once the agency makes a decision on the necessity new building, they’ll let the board know how much the state would cover.

Board members say even if they get the information soon, they won’t have enough time to get a bond issue ready for the November election.

