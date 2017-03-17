Bond Set For Fostoria Man Accused Of Savagely Beating Girlfriend

3/17/17 – 6:49 A.M.

A judge set bond at $500,000 for a Fostoria man accused of viscously beating his girlfriend this week. The Courier reports 27-year-old Travis Dauterman faces charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno provided new details on the assault Thursday. He said Dauterman violently beat the victim with his fists for several hours until she escaped.

The attack allegedly took place at 1635 North Union Street Wednesday. An employee of a nearby business found the woman in the street calling for help around 6:30 a.m. The victim is getting treatment for severe injuries at a Toledo hospital.

Police arrested Dauterman following a lengthy standoff.

MORE: The Courier