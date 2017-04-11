Bond Set For Fostoria Man Accused Of Severely Beating Girlfriend

4/11/17 – 5:07 A.M.

A Fostoria man accused of beating his girlfriend appeared in court Monday. The Review-Times reports Judge Michael Kelbley set bond at $200,000 for 27-year-old Travis Dauterman. Dauterman faces a felonious assault charge in the case, as well as two counts of kidnapping and one county of domestic violence.

Investigators say Dauterman beat his girlfriend with his fists for several hours in his North Union Street home on March 15. Employees of a nearby business found the victim after she was able to escape and call for help. Police arrested Dauterman after a lengthy standoff.

MORE: Review-Times