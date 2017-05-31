Boogie On Main Coming To Main Street This Friday In Findlay

05/31/17 – 3:43 P.M.

The Art Partnership’s Boogie On Main in Findlay is coming up this Friday. The Partnership’s Zach Huber said that there will be live entertainment available.

Zach Huber

Aside from the music, there will be food and a kids’ zone. The kids’ zone will be open from 6-8:30 p.m.

Entry costs $5 for adults and $3 for children. Huber said that the money goes to support the community.

Zach Huber

Despite talks of moving the event due to construction, it will still be held on Main Street. The event will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight.