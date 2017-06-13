Borough Market to reopen after London terror attack

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images(LONDON) — London’s Borough Market is set to reopen on Wednesday, 10 days after a terror attack left eight dead and dozens injured.

A moment of silence will be held before the market bell at 10:00 a.m. local time.

“It is essential for the well-being of everyone associated with Borough Market that we return to at least a semblance of normality as soon as we can,” Donald Hyslop, chair of trustees, said according to the BBC.

On June 3, a car plowed into a crowd on London Bridge and three suspected terrorists then stabbed multiple people in the pubs and restaurants near Borough Market. Some bar patrons reportedly threw bottles and chairs to ward off the attackers.

Borough Market is one of the oldest food markets in London and one of the largest in the country, with more than 100 stalls, according to the BBC.

