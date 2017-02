02/24/17 – 5:01 P.M.

The Children’s Mentoring Connection will be hosting its Bowling For Kids fundraiser soon. Mentor Eric Ferguson says that the event was well attended last year.

Executive director Stacy Shaw said that this is their biggest fundraiser of the year for Hancock County.

The Bowling For Kids event will be March 11-12 at Sportsman Lanes. There will be food and prizes available. You can sign up your team of five at hancockmentors.org.