Bowling Green Man Sentenced For North Baltimore Woman’s Overdose Death

3/20/17 – 7:35 A.M.

A Bowling Green man has avoided prison time for the overdose death of a North Baltimore woman. The Sentinel-Tribune reports a judge sentenced 27-year-old Christopher Hoseler to five years of community control on a charge of reckless homicide. Police had charged Hoseler and others in the January 2015 death of 28-year-old Maria Morales.

Hoseler pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide charge in January. He originally faced an involuntary manslaughter charge as well.

28-year-old Joshua Grant of North Baltimore is serving an 11-month prison sentence in the case. 32-year-old Robert Sterling of North Baltimore is in an intervention program for his role in Morales’ death.