Brad Pitt takes Chris Cornell’s children to Universal Studios

Getty Images/Jun Sato(LOS ANGELES) — Brad Pitt recently spent time with two of Chris Cornell’s children at Universal Studios Hollywood.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor was spotted with the late Soundgarden frontman’s 12-year-old daughter Tori and 11-year-old son Christopher at the amusement park.

“Brad and Chris were very close,” a source tells ET. “Brad wanted to be supportive of [Cornell’s widow] Vicky and the kids.”

Cornell also had a 16-year-old daughter, Lillian Jean, from a previous marriage.

Pitt attended Cornell’s private funeral in Los Angeles last Friday. Also in attendance were Dave Grohl, Jimmy Page, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Tom Morello.

