Brave beaver herds confused cattle in Canada

(NEW YORK) — Typically, you see ranchers riding on horseback, or maybe even an energetic dog trying to corral cattle.

But in Canada, some ranch owners spotted a different type of herder.

Ranch owner Adrienne Ivey and her husband were checking on their 150 heifers when they saw a bold beaver leading the herd.

Ivey told Storyful that the livestock “were enchanted by the cute little guy, and followed him everywhere!”

“We knew that people would get a great chuckle out of it because you cannot get more Canadian than that,” said Ivey, who posted the odd leadership on YouTube.

