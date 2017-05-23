Brennan says he had concerns about Russian contacts with Trump campaign

Joe Raedle/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former CIA Director John Brennan, who testified before Congress on Russian interference in the U.S. election Tuesday, said that intelligence revealed contact between Russian officials and people involved with the Trump campaign.

“It raised questions in my mind again whether or not the Russians were able to gain the cooperation of those individuals,” Brennan said during an open session of the House Intelligence Committee.

However, Brennan said that he did not know whether any “collusion” existed as a result of those contacts. The president has dismissed the story and said that there was no evidence of collusion.

However, Brennan testified that he believed that there was a “sufficient basis of information and intelligence that required further investigation” by the FBI to determine whether or not U.S. citizens were “actively conspiring, colluding” with Russian officials.

“I was worried by a number of the contacts that the Russians had with U.S. persons,” he said.

He said he was concerned because he knows that Russians try to get individuals, including U.S. persons, to act on their behalf.

“By the time I left office on January 20th, I had unresolved questions in my mind as to whether or not the Russians had been successful in getting U.S. persons involved in the campaign or not to work on their behalf,” he said.

