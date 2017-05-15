Bridge Over Eagle Creek Closed Starting Today

5/15/17 – 5:44 A.M.

Bridge repair work is closing an exit ramp from State Route 15 to U.S. 68 starting today. ODOT says the southbound exit ramp over Eagle Creek is closed for two months while the work takes place.

In the meantime, a bridge on State Route 12 west of Benton Ridge remains closed for repair. Crews are also repairing berms on State Route 568 from Findlay to the Wyandot County line, U.S. 224 between Findlay and Seneca County, and State Route 330 between Vanlue and Route 568.

You’ll also see ODOT crews in Findlay working on State Route 12 between Western Avenue and Glessner Street. The work will close West Main Cross Street in that area from around 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through early June. Crews are repairing curbs on that stretch of the road.