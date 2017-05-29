British Airways CEO ‘profusely sorry’ for global computer outage

Jack Taylor/Getty Images(LONDON) — British Airways CEO Alex Cruz said he was “profusely sorry” for Saturday’s worldwide computer outage that stranded thousands of passengers.

In an interview that aired on the BBC, Cruz said that the airline will be operating 95 percent of flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Monday.

He added that a power surge was to blame for the outage and reiterated that there is no evidence of any kind of cyberattack.

An investigation is underway to learn why backup systems didn’t kick in, Cruz said.

The outage came amid a busy weekend for travel, with Monday being a holiday in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers during this busy holiday period,” British Airways said in a statement.

ABC News on Saturday observed thousands of passengers at one of British Airways’ terminals at Heathrow, with some saying they were never alerted that their flights were canceled.

