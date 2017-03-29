Brown Found Guilty In Overdose Death Trial

03/29/17 – 5:13 P.M.

The Hancock County Common Pleas court found a Findlay man guilty in connection with an overdose death in 2016. The Courier reports the jury found 28-year-old Nathan Brown guilty of furnishing another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter. They returned the verdict around 4:20 p.m. after about 4 hours of deliberation.

Brown was accused of causing the death of 24-year-old Jarrod Barger on January 10, 2016. He provided Barger with a lethal dose of heroin which contained fentanyl.

Judge Reginald Routson continued with the sentencing.