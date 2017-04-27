Browns select DE Garrett with first overall pick in NFL draft

Bob Levey/iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) – The Cleveland Browns selected former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the first pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Garrett finished his college career with 31 sacks and 141 tackles. 8.5 of those sacks came in his final season, where he was bothered by an ankle injury.

Cleveland has not had a player record 10-plus sacks since Kamerion Wimbley in 2006.

Garrett, 21, did not attend the draft, opting instead for a watch party in Arlington, Texas.

