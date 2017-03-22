Brussels honors victims of ‘inconceivable’ terror attacks year later

iStock/Thinkstock(BRUSSELS) — A year after three Islamic State suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and a metro station, the city on Wednesday observed a moment of silence to remember the victims, in addition to unveiling powerful tributes.

One such tribute, a sculpture titled “Wounded but Still Standing in Front of the Inconceivable,” was built from two 66-foot-long horizontal platforms that bend into the air.

Another statue, “Flight in Mind,” a sculpture by Olivier Strebelle, was once housed in the departure hall at Brussels Airport, and was damaged during the attacks, according to The Brussels Times.

That statue was restored and received a grand unveiling Wednesday on the first anniversary of the violence.

The March 22 attacks were the deadliest terror attacks in the country’s history.

Thirty-two people died and over 300 were injured in three bombings that took place on that Tuesday morning.

