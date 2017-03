02/28/17 – 3:15 P.M.

A rollover crash sent a Bryan man to the hospital this morning. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports that 88-year-old William Ruffer of Bryan was driving south on Ohio 15 around 7 a.m. He went off the right side of the road heading through the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing. He struck a log which then caused his vehicle to flip.

Putnam County EMS took Ruffer to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for his injuries.