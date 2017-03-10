Buckland To Run For 83rd House District Seat

3/10/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Candidates are already lining up for a 2018 run for the 83rd Ohio House District seat. Cheryl Buckland announced her intentions to run for the position this week. Buckland is a Republican State Central Committee member from Findlay. In a statement, Buckland said “I’m running because I am a farm girl at heart and former small-business owner with political experience.” She added, “As a nurse it would be an honor to continue Robert Sprague’s leadership initiatives on the opiate crisis.”

Jon Cross is the president of the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce and Business Alliance and is also considering a run for the seat.

Robert Sprague current holds the position. He is running for state treasurer in 2018.